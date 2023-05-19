Mitsotakis eyes ‘clear victory’ in Sunday’s elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday he is “very optimistic” about his New Democracy party securing a “clear victory” in the legislative elections scheduled for Sunday.

During an interview with Skai TV, Mitsotakis emphasized his party’s goal of attaining the highest possible percentage of votes, aiming to eliminate all potential scenarios, whether likely or unlikely. These remarks came shortly after he organized a pre-election rally in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, in which he attacked his key political rivals.

The electoral process on May 21 will follow a simple proportional representation system, making it unlikely for any single party to secure an outright win. As a result, a second round of voting in July is likely, as political leaders have practically ruled out the possibility of a coalition government.

When asked about the timing of the second elections, Mitsotakis made it clear that the decision does not rest with him personally, adding that the prescribed timetables will be adhered to.