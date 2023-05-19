NEWS

Mitsotakis expects ‘clear victory’ for New Democracy

The citizens will decide the fate of the country for the next four years, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, in his last interview ahead of Sunday’s general election.

In a television interview with private broadcaster MEGA, Mitsotakis reiterated that he expects a “clear victory for New Democracy,” which he said would “create the conditions to govern the country in the new four years.”

He added that he saw “ no room for an agreement with PASOK,” adding that its leader, Nikos Androulakis, had brought the socialists “closer to SYRIZA.”

He said he was “more determined, more hungry and more ready than ever,” as “I have learned from my mistakes.”

He also noted that he and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras “are very different characters.”

