The participation rate in Greece’s legislative elections reached 48.76% as of 4.30 p.m., the Interior Ministry reported.

The data was obtained from judicial representatives in 17,548 out of a total of 21,467 polling stations, accounting for 82 percent of the total.

According to Michalis Stavrounidakis, the Secretary-General of the Interior Ministry, there is a possibility that the current turnout may surpass that of the 2019 election.