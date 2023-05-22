Communist Party increases strength in working-class districts and urban centers

The secretary-general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas, hailed his party’s strong showing in the elections, especially in the urban centers and working-class neighborhoods as a promising message for the party in view of the second ballots. “The new forces alongside the old ones, which have rallied around our party, can today fuel a new dynamic on the road of popular counterattack, of the mass class struggle, of the reorganization of the workers’ trade union movement as a whole, of the promotion of the social alliance against the monopolies, capital and capitalism,” he said.

Koutsoumbas launched a particularly fierce attack against SYRIZA, as the main party responsible for ruling New Democracy’s emphatic victory.

He said that what the KKE has been pointing out all this time is that all the other parties, despite their individual differences, converge on basic strategic policies, on basic directions.

“Mainly SYRIZA, first as government and this four years as opposition, has been a key agent of conservatism, ultimately feeding the predominance of ND,” he said.

“KKE will exercise the only promising opposition for our people both inside and outside the Parliament for the popular struggle, the protection of life, of income, and of all the rights of the people and the youth,” he stressed.