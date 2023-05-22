Expert sees ‘devastating’ election result for SYRIZA, cautions over lack of scrutiny on government

According to Wolfango Piccoli, co-president at financial advisory firm Teneo, Sunday’s election result had a “devastating” impact on the SYRIZA leftist opposition, while leaving New Democracy in a dominant position with limited scrutiny.

“It is a devastating outcome for the opposition, especially for SYRIZA,” Piccoli told news website Politico.

“It will take a long time for the main opposition party to recover, leaving New Democracy in a position to dominate Greek politics and run the government with no meaningful scrutiny,” he said.

“The outcome of [Sunday’s] vote will be welcome by investors, but ND’s dominance of the political system together with a weak opposition may raise concerns about clientelism and the quality of policy-making,” he added.

The elections brought about a resounding triumph for the ruling conservatives, while SYRIZA experienced an unexpectedly poor performance, losing all but one of the 59 electoral regions in Greece.