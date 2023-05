Police in the northern peninsula of Halkidiki are investigating a possible murder-suicide, in which a man shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself.

The bodies of the couple were found shortly after 11 p.m.

Local media said the 36-year-old man killed his 39-year-old wife and himself in front of their 8-year-old child.

The child received minor injuries, possibly as a result of being hit by shrapnel.