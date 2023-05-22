EU Commissioner urges full investigation into alleged illegal migrant deportations in Greece

The European Commission has called on Greek authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into fresh allegations of illegal migrant deportations, stated Ylva Johansson, the EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner, on Monday.

Video footage published by The New York Times on Friday shows the Greek Coast Guard rounding up asylum seekers, including young children, and abandoning them on a raft at sea in April.

Johansson tweeted, mentioning the report, “My services have sent a formal request to Greek authorities that this incident be fully and independently investigated.”

She emphasized the need for Greek authorities to take appropriate actions based on the findings, while also considering the recommendations of the newly established independent monitoring mechanism.



“The European Commission stands ready to take formal steps, as appropriate,” she added.

1/3

One year ago I met with the Greek Government @govgr to discuss border management and I made clear that there is no place for illegal deportations.

Last Friday, 19 May, The New York Times @nytimes presented a report on an alleged illegal deportation, in April… — Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) May 22, 2023