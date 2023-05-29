President issues decree dissolving parliament and sets June 25 as next election day

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou issued the presidential decree dissolving Parliament and officially calling for elections on June 25 on Monday. According to the decree, the resulting Parliament will convene on Monday, July 3.

The decree is also signed by caretaker prime minister Ioannis Sarmas and members of the caretaker ministerial cabinet.

This is only the second time that Greece has had a “two-day” parliament since the restoration of democracy in 1974, with the previous one being the result of the May 2012 elections that also failed to produce a government.