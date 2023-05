New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will tour the regional units of Lasithi and Iraklio, in Crete, on Tuesday.

At noon, he will visit Sitia, Makris Yalos, Ierapetra and Agios Nikolaos, before visiting Moschos.

At 8 p.m., he will address an open event at Agios Titos square in Iraklio. [AMNA]