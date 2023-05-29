NEWS

British national killed by lightning while swimming on Rhodes

[Intime News]

A 26-year-old British tourist died after he was struck by lightning while swimming during a thunderstorm in Aghia Agathi, eastern Rhodes on Monday.

The tourist was on holiday and decided to stay in the water even after it started raining heavily, ignoring the exhortations of other swimmers to get out. The tragic incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday. Ambulance crews who rushed to the scene fought to keep him alive. The man was rushed to the Health Centre of Archangelos where the medical staff continued efforts to resuscitate him but, unfortunately, it was too late.

The incident will be investigated by the Rhodes Coast Guard. [AMNA]

