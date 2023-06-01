Bulldozers move in on iconic Mykonos beach club

Αn iconic beach club on the popular Greek holiday island of Mykonos that was found to be in flagrant violation of multiple zoning, environmental and public access laws is demolishing more than 200 square meters of illegal constructions.

Bulldozers got to work early on Thursday morning on the western side of the Nammos complex on Psarrou Beach in an apparent effort to bring the property up to code and get the green light to operate during the summer season.

Kathimerini has learned, meanwhile, that the operation, which is being carried out by Nammos’ management, includes structures beyond those that were listed for demolition in the original inspection report of the property earlier this year.

Since the iconic beach club’s violations came to light in early May, aerial photographs and building plans have revealed that the property’s owners have been systematically adding to the original 1980s building, more than trebling its size.

They also seem to have taken advantage of successive laws offering immunity for illegal construction in exchange for a fee to legalize these additions and then expand on them further, apparently in anticipation of another chance for legalizing them.

A similar demolition operation has also been requested by the management of Principote, another famous Mykonos beach club that has been shut down for illegally taking up some 40,000 square meters of Panormos Beach.