NEWS

Furniture store attacked in southern Athens

Furniture store attacked in southern Athens
A firefighter looks at the smoking wreckage of the blaze at a plastics factory in Aspropyrgos, West Attica, on Tuesday morning. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The police’s anti-extortion unit has taken over the investigation into the firebombing of a furniture store in the southern Athens of Alimos in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, witnesses saw a hooded man smash the ground-floor store’s window, pour in some kind of flammable liquid and set it alight, before making off on a motorcycle being driven by an accomplice.

The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. across the street from a busy nightclub.

The blaze caused several explosions, which alarmed the nightclub’s patrons and residents. It took 26 firefighters to put the blaze out.

No injuries were reported, though the fire damaged a few of the apartments above the store and a car parked nearby.

Investigators believe the store may have been targeted by a protection racket.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Another arrest in girl pimping case
NEWS

Another arrest in girl pimping case

Contraband oil seized in underground facility
NEWS

Contraband oil seized in underground facility

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges
NEWS

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges

Mykonos beach bars proceed with demolitions to avert closure
NEWS

Mykonos beach bars proceed with demolitions to avert closure

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence
NEWS

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence

Drummer found guilty in one of four child abuse cases
NEWS

Drummer found guilty in one of four child abuse cases