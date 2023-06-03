Furniture store attacked in southern Athens

A firefighter looks at the smoking wreckage of the blaze at a plastics factory in Aspropyrgos, West Attica, on Tuesday morning. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The police’s anti-extortion unit has taken over the investigation into the firebombing of a furniture store in the southern Athens of Alimos in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, witnesses saw a hooded man smash the ground-floor store’s window, pour in some kind of flammable liquid and set it alight, before making off on a motorcycle being driven by an accomplice.

The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. across the street from a busy nightclub.

The blaze caused several explosions, which alarmed the nightclub’s patrons and residents. It took 26 firefighters to put the blaze out.

No injuries were reported, though the fire damaged a few of the apartments above the store and a car parked nearby.

Investigators believe the store may have been targeted by a protection racket.