NEWS

Contraband oil seized in underground facility

[AADE]

Inspectors from the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) have seized a significant amount of contraband oil in an underground facility in eastern Attica.

In a statement, the AADE said it had identified 36 illegal oil storage tanks at the Nea Makri facility, containing 63,900 liters of heating oil and 4,500 liters of motor oil, which had been adulterated with heating oil.

The owner of the property, who also owns a gas station in the same area, was arrested and led before a prosecutor.

He faces fines of up to €200,000 for evading duties and taxes and for the illegal storage of oil.

An investigation is underway to identify the other people involved.

Taxation Energy Transport Crime

