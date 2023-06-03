Police investigate farmer’s murder

Police in northeastern Greece investigating the murder of a 68-year-old sheep farmer are understood to be focusing on members of the woman’s family in order to identify the perpetrator.

The community of the small village of Podochori, in Pangeos municipality, west of the city of Kavala, was left shocked by the violent death of the woman, whose body was found on Friday afternoon near a sheepfold.

A forensic examination revealed that she died of extensive internal injuries following an attack.

Villagers said the 68-year-old woman, who was married but had no children, kept a low profile and was popular in the community.