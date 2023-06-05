NEWS

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by partner

A 30-year-old woman is in intensive care in a Cretan hospital after being subjected to a violent assault by her partner, who stabbed her up to 14 times with a sharp object.

The woman suffered injuries to chest, back and upper limbs.

She sought help from neighbors after the attack.

Her condition at Iraklio regional hospital is described as critical but stable.

The woman’s 35-year-old partner is also in the same hospital, under police guard. He reportedly tried to take his own life after the assault and also tried to burn down the home but neighbors extinguished the fire. [ERT]

