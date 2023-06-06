NEWS

Police arrest beach restaurant owners on Rhodes for zoning violations

Police on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes arrested the owners of two beachside restaurants on Monday as part of an ongoing crackdown on rampant zoning and environmental violations across the Greek isles.

The two owners, aged 49 and 72 years old, both run restaurants on Ialysos Beach, a popular tourist spot just a few kilometers west of Rhodes town, and both were arrested for building wooden decks and pergolas on the beach without a proper license.

The crackdown on Rhodes comes just a few weeks after a similar operation on Mykonos.

