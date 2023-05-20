Mykonos town planning office to be refounded

The Decentralized Administration of the Aegean has decided to re-establish the town planning department of the island of Mykonos, where on Friday a small part of the Nammos beach restaurant complex on Psarrou Beach was sealed off by authorities.

The town planning service on Mykonos was abolished in 2017 and since then the island has been served by the town planning department of Syros.

The service will not be transferred directly from Syros, but it is very likely that this will happen in the coming months. Tellingly, on May 10, the coordinator of the Decentralized Administration of the Aegean signed the act defining which municipalities have staffing capacity for the creation of a town planning service, including the Municipality of Mykonos.

Under the same decision, some islands, such as Andros and Milos, will lose their building service and will be subordinated to another island.

Despite being overwhelmed with the examination of complaints, the town planning department of Syros has shown particular zeal (despite its understaffing) in recording arbitrary acts on Mykonos. In contrast, the building service on Mykonos has been closed twice due to understaffing and cases of corruption.

As for the action against Nammos on Friday, this was preceded by the suspension of all of its operating permits by the Ministry of Tourism.

As expected, the Nammos side went on the counterattack, with their representatives filing a new application at the Athens Court of Appeal asking for the administrative procedure (revocation of permits, sealing, prosecution) to be frozen.

Environmental inspectors have argued that the current condition of the buildings (520 square meters and 40 square meters, respectively) differs significantly from what was declared, implying that the buildings were illegally extended, whereas the Nammos side argued that the inspectors did not have a correct picture because they did not have access to the properties.