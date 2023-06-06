ND’s Mitsotakis back on the road, as party leaders tread the campaign trail

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis resumed his pre-election campaign tour on Tuesday, after testing negative for Covid. Mitsotakis posted a photo on his personal Instagram account with the negative test result, calling it “The good news of the day.”

He had tested positive for the virus on Friday and had to cancel several events, including a planned trip to Mount Athos.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the first stop of the former prime minister’s tour on Tuesday will be the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia, before he heads to northern Greece on Wednesday, stopping in Kavala, Thassos and Drama.

SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras, meanwhile, is also in northern Greece, where he will be speaking at campaign rallies in Thessaloniki and Piereia, while PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis and the Greek Communist Party’s Dimitris Koutsoumbas are in Athens and will be addressing supporters in Maroussi at 7.30 p.m. and at the Antonis Tritsis Park in Ilion at 8 p.m., respectively.

Tackling the challenges of climate change and the transition to ‘greener’ forms of energy was the focal point of the party leaders’ campaign on Monday, which was World Environment Day.

In a post on Twitter, Mitsotakis said that a “green Greece is a key pillar of” ND’s program, as Tsipras said that “World Environment Day is not a day of celebration, but a day of alarm for the climate crisis and for the need to implement policies that will deal with its consequences.”

Androulakis hailed his party’s environmental platform, which includes proposals on “energy democracy,” adding that PASOK is focused on “sustainable development and the green transition in a socially just way.”

Koutsoumbas is expected to expand on the theme in his speech on Tuesday night, which is titled “How green is green growth?”