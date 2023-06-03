NEWS

Supreme Court receives requests from 44 parties to run in June 25 ballot

The Supreme Court will be looking into the history, makeup and platform of 44 political parties and formations that are seeking to run in the June 25 parliamentary election.

Specifically, 35 parties, five coalitions and one coalition of independents and three individuals are seeking approval for their candidacy.

Among those 35 parties is the ultranationalist Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom founded by convicted neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris, which had been barred from running in last month’s polls, along with several other formations.

Fifty parties sought to run in the May 21 election, more than double the 24 that submitted a request in the general elections of July 7, 2019.

Elections Politics

