Fears over possibility of third ballot

A man walks past an election banners depecting Greece's former Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis, outside the Greek Parliament in central Athens, on Tuesday. [AP]

Given that a third election is a distinct possibility in the case that frontrunner New Democracy decreases its electoral percentage and a seven-party Parliament emerges, the polls on June 25 have added significance.

Even though New Democracy will, reportedly, not make the possibility of a new election the central core of its campaign, it will, nonetheless, seek to stress that it is a possibility.

Meanwhile, socialist PASOK has shifted its narrative after the May 21 elections from the position of “yes to a coalition government, but without (ND leader Kyriakos) Mitsotakis or (SYRIZA leader Alexis) Tsipras as prime minister,” to a complete refusal to participate in any government formation, even if ND falls short of the parliamentary majority by one or two seats.

Mitsotakis has already made it clear since the previous election period that he will not cooperate with a party that moves to the right of ND or accept the support of individual lawmakers in order to receive a vote of confidence in the Parliament.

In this regard, Mitsotakis’ aides emphasize that it is critical that there is no complacency and a movement of voters as a result of the large difference with SYRIZA in the first elections, so that ND can secure the key percentage of 39% to ensure one-party rule that is not accompanied by an extremely slim parliamentary majority.

Furthermore, the aides insist that, given SYRIZA’s approach, which has as its apparent goal the “reversal of the correlations” created by the May 21 polls, there is no other government option on the table other than that of ND.

Although Mitsotakis has not revealed his cards, it is widely assumed that he would not participate in a TV discussion with Tsipras, and that, unlike in previous election cycle, there will be no debate with all the main party leaders.

It is obvious that a televised showdown between Mitsotakis and Tsipras would only make sense if they both had a strong chance of claiming the prime ministership.

But, as pundits seem to agree, even a possible debate between all the leaders would not be about how the country will be governed, but would essentially turn into a spat between all of them – except the former prime minister – for the positions they would occupy on the opposition benches.