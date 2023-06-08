Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki

Α meteorologist has warned that there could be a tripling of extreme and severe weather phenomena in Thessaloniki compared to previous years due to climate change.

“If the current conditions are maintained, based on the most likely scenario, five to eight flooding episodes per year are predicted in the area of Thessaloniki in the next decade, 2023-33,” said Michalis Sioutas at an event on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He noted that in the past extreme events used to occur once or twice a year, or maybe not at all. ‘In recent years we have had six to seven such episodes with large-scale effects in Thessaloniki,” he added.