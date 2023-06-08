NEWS

Parents of child found in busy street arrested 

Parents of child found in busy street arrested 
[Shutterstock]

The parents of a five-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets of Halkida, the largest town on the island of Evia, central Greece, were arrested on Wednesday for exposing a minor to danger.

The child is understood to have left the family home without being noticed on Wednesday morning and ended up wandering in the center Halkida. A passerby who saw the child alerted the authorities around 2.30 p.m.

The five-year-old was transferred to the Halkida First Instance Prosecutor’s Office and the parents, a 44-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were briefly arrested for neglecting a minor and exposing it to danger.

The prosecutor later released them as they also have five underage children in their care.

Crime

