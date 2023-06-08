NEWS

Two unexploded WWII naval mines found off central Greece

[File photo/Intime News]

Two unexploded World War II naval mines were found by a fisherman in the coastal area of the region of Larissa, central Greece, on Thursday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The mines were found at a depth of 10 and 11 meters, respectively, some 500 meters from shore of the popular Kastri-Loutro beach, at the municipality of Tempe.

The fisherman alerted the Port Authority of Agiokampos who in turn informed the Navy’s the navy’s underwater demolitions command who sent a disposal unit to the area to deactivate them.

Local fishermen know that there are more mines in the area buried in the sand from the Second World War, left following an invasion by the Germans.

In June 2018, another World War II mine was deactivated in the sea off the nearby beach of Messagala. 

