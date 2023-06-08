Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area

Animal rights activists and concerned citizens decry the illegal transformation of a 900-meter road in a Natura area on the island of Lesvos into a horse racing track.

Although the Environment Ministry was involved in the issue, calling for a “complete ban on any kind of excavation activity in the area,” races were held as normal, and attended by local officials.

The probe into the case began following a complaint filed by a citizen in February to the Regional Authority of the North Aegean, the Decentralized Administration of the Aegean and the Municipality of West Lesvos.

Horse races have been staged in the area of the Gulf of Kalloni on Lesvos for years, in spite of the law, with regular injuries to animals. In fact, following footage obtained by local media and the animal welfare organization Kivotos Mytilene in the summer of 2022, a complaint was filed with the authorities.