NEWS

Bold changes at ESY

Greece’s National Healthcare System, or ESY, is in dire need of a comprehensive overhaul. The issue at hand goes beyond mere allocation of resources or recruitment. Without taking bold measures, all efforts will be futile and lead to a dead end.

A prime example is the hiring of doctors within the ambulance service (EKAV) who end up confined to office work, resulting in no substantial improvements.

The time has come to address critical sectors directly and honestly. If genuine transformation is to be achieved, we must confront the realities head-on.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets
NEWS

MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets

Athens Pride moves to Kotzia Square
NEWS

Athens Pride moves to Kotzia Square

Athens police find weapons cache in stolen car
NEWS

Athens police find weapons cache in stolen car

US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange
NEWS

US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange

Party leaders clash over health on campaign trail
NEWS

Party leaders clash over health on campaign trail

Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter target of EU crypto advertising complaint
NEWS

Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter target of EU crypto advertising complaint