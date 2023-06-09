Bold changes at ESY

Greece’s National Healthcare System, or ESY, is in dire need of a comprehensive overhaul. The issue at hand goes beyond mere allocation of resources or recruitment. Without taking bold measures, all efforts will be futile and lead to a dead end.

A prime example is the hiring of doctors within the ambulance service (EKAV) who end up confined to office work, resulting in no substantial improvements.

The time has come to address critical sectors directly and honestly. If genuine transformation is to be achieved, we must confront the realities head-on.