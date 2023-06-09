NEWS

Athens police find weapons cache in stolen car

Athens police find weapons cache in stolen car
File photo.

Police in Athens have found a large cache of weapons in a car that had been reported stolen.

Officers in the Neo Kosmos district performed a check on the vehicle’s number plate and established that it had been reported stolen in January.

When police contacted the registered owner of the car, she stated that she had already receive compensation from her insurance company for the theft.

The car was then transported to the local police station, where officers found two Kalashnikov rifles, two 9mm pistols, bullets and two bulletproof vests inside. A forensic examination was then conducted on the cache.

Police are continuing their inquiries. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange
NEWS

US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange

Four life sentences for quadruple murderer
NEWS

Four life sentences for quadruple murderer

Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case
NEWS

Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case

Double murder linked to mob rivalries
NEWS

Double murder linked to mob rivalries

Jailed far-right ex-MP again denied candidacy
NEWS

Jailed far-right ex-MP again denied candidacy

Woman arrested at Greek-Turkish border with heroin hidden in pillowcases
NEWS

Woman arrested at Greek-Turkish border with heroin hidden in pillowcases