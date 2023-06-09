Athens police find weapons cache in stolen car

Police in Athens have found a large cache of weapons in a car that had been reported stolen.

Officers in the Neo Kosmos district performed a check on the vehicle’s number plate and established that it had been reported stolen in January.

When police contacted the registered owner of the car, she stated that she had already receive compensation from her insurance company for the theft.

The car was then transported to the local police station, where officers found two Kalashnikov rifles, two 9mm pistols, bullets and two bulletproof vests inside. A forensic examination was then conducted on the cache.

Police are continuing their inquiries.