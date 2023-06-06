TV debate between party leaders confirmed ahead of June 25 ballot

The leaders of the five parties contesting the June 25 election after making it into Parliament in the May 21 ballot will be locking horns in a televised debate, it was announced on Tuesday.

The debate will be aired by state broadcaster ERT on June 15, the Interparty Committee, which met at the Interior Ministry in Athens on Tuesday morning, decided.

The five party leaders who will be answering questions from a panel of journalists on a series of hot-button issues are frontrunner Kyriakos Mitsotakis with center-right New Democracy, Alexis Tsipras with leftist SYRIZA, Nikos Androulakis with center-left PASOK, Dimitris Koutsoumbas with the Greek Communist Party (KKE) and Kyriakos Velopoulos with the ultranationalist Greek Solution.