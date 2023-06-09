Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case

The prosecutor in the trial over the killing of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos by a group of hooligans in Thessaloniki in February 2022 has called for all 12 defendants to be found guilty of murder.

“They all set out to kill and they succeeded,” the prosecutor, Kyriaki Kliamba, said. “All the defendants intended to kill” and “did not act randomly,” she added.

She said the defendants had not shown any remorse for their actions had engaged in “exaggerations and monstrous, pre-fabricated lies” during the trial.

The case continues Monday.