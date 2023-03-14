Thessaloniki street renamed after soccer violence victim

A street in the northern city of Thessaloniki was renamed on Tuesday to honor Alkis Kampanos, a 19-year-old who was murdered on February 1, 2022 by a gang of youths in an attack that was connected to soccer fan rivalries.

Anthimos Gazis Street, which was renamed Akis Kampanos Street by the municipal authority, is where the youth was fatally stabbed and violently beaten, while two of his friends were also injured.

“Let Alkis’ sacrifice be a new beginning for sports, with less violence and almost no victims,” the 19-year-old’s father, Aristides Kampanos, said after the ceremony, standing next to his wife, Melina.

“You understand my emotion, it is very difficult. Nevertheless, the love of the whole world gives me courage to overcome it, as much as I can. Thank you all,” he added.

The parents of Alkis Kampanos speak to the press at the ceremony to rename the street where their son was killed by hooligans.

The request to rename the street where the crime took place and for placing a small monument was submitted by local soccer club Aris to the municipality of Thessaloniki a few hours after the murder.

Twelve suspects are standing trial for the killing of Kampanos facing charges of premeditated murder. A prosecutor’s report in July 2022 said that the suspects acted with malice aforethought and had intended to kill Kampanos and his two friends, who were sitting on a stoop on the side of a street when they were attacked.

Before the attack, the defendants had asked the three friends which team they supported.