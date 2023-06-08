Woman arrested at Greek-Turkish border with heroin hidden in pillowcases

A woman was arrested on Thursday after officers at the Kipi Border Station in northeastern Greece found more than nine kilos of heroin hidden in her personal belongings.

The drugs were divided in 34 nylon packages and hidden in red and white stripped pillowcases in a suitcase placed in the trunk of a taxi, with which she attempted to enter from Turkey.

Police said the value of the 9.2 kilos of heroin exceeds 110,000 euros.

The suspect was brought before the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Alexandroupoli where she is expected to be charged with drug trafficking.