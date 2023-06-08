NEWS

Woman arrested at Greek-Turkish border with heroin hidden in pillowcases

Woman arrested at Greek-Turkish border with heroin hidden in pillowcases
[Screen grab from Greek Police video]

A woman was arrested on Thursday after officers at the Kipi Border Station in northeastern Greece found more than nine kilos of heroin hidden in her personal belongings.

The drugs were divided in 34 nylon packages and hidden in red and white stripped pillowcases in a suitcase placed in the trunk of a taxi, with which she attempted to enter from Turkey.

Police said the value of the 9.2 kilos of heroin exceeds 110,000 euros. 

The suspect was brought before the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Alexandroupoli where she is expected to be charged with drug trafficking.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area
NEWS

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area

Parents of child found in busy street arrested 
NEWS

Parents of child found in busy street arrested 

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19
NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

Police searching for shooters in double killing
NEWS

Police searching for shooters in double killing

Energy regulator attacked by activist group
NEWS

Energy regulator attacked by activist group

Woman, 66, arrested for drug trafficking and forgery in Athens
NEWS

Woman, 66, arrested for drug trafficking and forgery in Athens