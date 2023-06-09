NEWS

Four life sentences for quadruple murderer

[InTime News]

A mixed jury court in Patras has handed a man four life sentences after convicting him of the murder of four members of the same family in March 2022.

In a case that shocked the country, a 32-year-old father, a 37-year-old mother and their two children, aged 1.5 and 2.5, were found dead in their home in Andravida, a village in the Peloponnese region of Ilia.

The parents had been shot and the children suffocated.

Their bodies were found by the woman’s older son from a previous marriage, aged 11, who was away from home at the time.

The 61-year-old defendant, who owned the house the family was renting, was subsequently arrested in Patras.

