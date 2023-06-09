Double murder linked to mob rivalries

The two men who were executed in an ambush shortly before midnight on Wednesday in the Korydallos district of Athens were known to police authorities, who are gleaning details of their past in an attempt to collect evidence leading to the hitmen. Police sources have linked the hit to gang rivalries.

Two Kalashnikovs were reportedly used in the attack, and police discovered roughly 50 shot casings at the scene.

According to reports, the two victims were in an armored Mercedes vehicle. One of them came under a hail of bullets as he got out to open the garage door of an apartment building. The gunmen then opened the door of the Mercedes and fired on the other victim.

The gunmen fled in a black Ford Kuga, which was later found burnt in the area of Skaramanga.

One of the two victims, Vassilis R., aka Rambo, was known to authorities for his involvement in the bloody sport-related clashes between fans on Lavrio Avenue in March 2007, which led to the death of 22-year-old Michalis Filopoulos.

The 38-year-old Rambo, who also reportedly headed a fan association of a major team, was convicted in that case as one of the perpetrators. He was later arrested in January 2013 over a pending conviction with a total sentence of 12 years for his complicity in the 2007 murder of Filopoulos.

Rambo was also a member of the gang led by Vassilis Stefanakos and, after the latter’s death, continued his collaboration with another leading member of the gang, Yannis Skaftouros, who was also murdered last year.

Rambo was also accused in 2013 of shooting a 43-year-old man in June 2010.

The second victim was 31-year-old D.M., who authorities said was Rambo’s brother-in-law. The two men reportedly had a close relationship.

Police sources who spoke to Kathimerini.gr said that the 31-year-old had been a part of Skaftouros’ security team.