Two arrested in northern Greece for migrant trafficking

Two men were arrested early Saturday in Florina, northern Greece, on charges of migrant trafficking.

According to police, officers spotted a van being driven by a 20-year-old with a 23-year-old passenger.

The vehicle was moving suspiciously in the area, prompting the police to intervene and conduct a search, when it was revealed the two men were transporting an undocumented migrant, 53. His nationality has not been disclosed.

The van and three mobile phones were confiscated by the police. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The suspects will face legal proceedings to determine their involvement in the alleged migrant trafficking case.

Migration Crime

