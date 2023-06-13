New poll puts ND 20.3 points ahead of SYRIZA

Conservative New Democracy enjoys a 20.3 percentage point over its main rival, leftist SYRIZA, according to a new opinion poll.

Conducted by Marc for ANT1, the poll put New Democracy on 38.5% and SYRIZA on 18.2%.

In third place was socialist PASOK on 10.3%, followed by the communist KKE 6.7%, anti-establishment Course of Freedom on 4.8%, rightwing Greek Solution on 3.7% and ultra-Orthodox Niki on 3%.

Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 was on 1.9% and the far-right Spartans on 1.4%, which puts both of them below the 3% threshold necessary to enter parliament.

Based on these results, the pollsters estimate that seven parties would enter parliament, with New Democracy taking 161 seats, SYRIZA 54, PASOK 31, KKE 20, Course of Freedom 14, Greek Solution 11 and Niki 9 seats each.

Another poll, conducted by Pulse for SKAI, put the difference between New Democracy and SYRIZA at 21 points.

It also found that 9 in 10 (91%) of those who voted for the conservatives in May intend to do the same on June 25.

Almost 3 in 4 voters (73%) for all parties are considering voting the same way, while 14% say they will make another choice.

According to the poll, New Democracy is on 39%, SYRIZA 18%, PASOK 11.5% and KKE 6.5%, followed by Course of Freedom (4%), Greek Solution (3.5%) and NIKI (3.5%).