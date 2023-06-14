Athens amusement park shut over list of complaints

An amusement park in Athens that had been operating for 17 years without a license was shut down last month by the National Transparency Authority (EAD), it was announced on Tuesday.

The authority had issued an ex officio order to check the legality of the licensing and operation of the amusement park’s activity, and after a preliminary investigation of a complaint, it was found that its operating license was granted in 2006, and that it had long expired.

It was finally closed down on May 16.

Among other things, the investigation revealed a discrepancy between the license and the forms of entertainment games found on the premises, as well as differences in buildings, sizes, corridors and railings from the submitted plans for the issuance of the said license.

The business also occupies land designated as a street.

Furthermore, the Athens Fire Service Administration, after an autopsy, proceeded to revoke the fire protection certificate of the business and imposed an administrative fine for the violations.