NEWS

Athens amusement park shut over list of complaints

Athens amusement park shut over list of complaints
[Intime News]

An amusement park in Athens that had been operating for 17 years without a license was shut down last month by the National Transparency Authority (EAD), it was announced on Tuesday.

The authority had issued an ex officio order to check the legality of the licensing and operation of the amusement park’s activity, and after a preliminary investigation of a complaint, it was found that its operating license was granted in 2006, and that it had long expired.

It was finally closed down on May 16.

Among other things, the investigation revealed a discrepancy between the license and the forms of entertainment games found on the premises, as well as differences in buildings, sizes, corridors and railings from the submitted plans for the issuance of the said license.

The business also occupies land designated as a street.

Furthermore, the Athens Fire Service Administration, after an autopsy, proceeded to revoke the fire protection certificate of the business and imposed an administrative fine for the violations.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Short-term rentals come under greater scrutiny
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals come under greater scrutiny

Low-interest housing loan applications for young people opens Monday
NEWS

Low-interest housing loan applications for young people opens Monday

Concerns over Greek ‘amnesty laws’ for structures without permit
NEWS

Concerns over Greek ‘amnesty laws’ for structures without permit

Thousands of buildings to be screened
NEWS

Thousands of buildings to be screened

Athens municipality opposes plan to relocate ministries
NEWS

Athens municipality opposes plan to relocate ministries

Society threatened by thousands of foreclosures, says Tsipras
NEWS

Society threatened by thousands of foreclosures, says Tsipras