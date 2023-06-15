NEWS

Eight minors convicted over gang rape of teen in Ilion

[Intime News]

A three-judge Juvenile Court in Athens on Wednesday convicted eight boys over the horrific gang-rape of a 15-year-old schoolmate in western Athens in late 2022. The court acquitted the four girls who were tried with their peers and who had allegedly witnessed the abuse.

In a closed-door session, the court found the eight teens guilty of rape, complicity in rape and pornography and handed three of the accused a three-year suspended jail sentence, and imposed unspecified reformatory measures on the remaining five.

According to the case file, the eight minors had raped the 15-year-old repeatedly over the course of two months in an abandoned house in the suburb of Ilion and recorded the abuse on video, sharing the footage with other pupils at the same school.

During the trial, all eight denied the brutality of their actions and claimed that what their classmate experienced was simply “sexual experimentation.”

