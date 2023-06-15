Tsipras briefed by Coast Guard on deadly migrant shipwreck in Kalamata

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras visited on Thursday an area at the port of Kalamata set aside for migrants rescued from a deadly shipwreck off the coast of Pylos in the port’s warehouse.

“There are sometimes no words to express your feelings in the face of such a large-scale human tragedy,” he said after speaking with local officials who briefed him on the rescue efforts and congratulated the government and volunteers who rushed to help.

“It goes without saying that we should guard our borders. But we must prioritize the protection of human life. We have to do both at the same time. We need a change in migration policy, a review of Dublin II, a new migration pact and legal migration routes, not just luck,” he added.