Party representatives to discuss postponing televised debate

The representatives of the five parties elected to Parliament are convening on Thursday to examine the possibility of postponing a televised debate between the party leaders scheduled for the evening, due to the 3-day mourning for the victims of the tragic shipwreck off Pylos.

The party leaders’ debate was scheduled for 9 p.m.

Parties also announced on Wednesday they were postponing all pre-election activities and party gatherings throughout Greece.

