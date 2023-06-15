Party representatives to discuss postponing televised debate
The representatives of the five parties elected to Parliament are convening on Thursday to examine the possibility of postponing a televised debate between the party leaders scheduled for the evening, due to the 3-day mourning for the victims of the tragic shipwreck off Pylos.
The party leaders’ debate was scheduled for 9 p.m.
Parties also announced on Wednesday they were postponing all pre-election activities and party gatherings throughout Greece.