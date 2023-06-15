NEWS

Crete man threatens to blow self up to evade arrest

[File photo/Intime News]

A man was arrested on Thursday by a police SWAT team after he threatened to blow himself up in Kissamos in Hania on the island of Crete.

The incident occurred when police showed up at his house to arrest him on a prosecutor’s order over a series of offenses.

However, the 56-year-old was defiant, wielding a knife and dynamite, before locking himself up in his home for hours and threatening to detonate the explosives.

Special forces, a negotiator and a police psychologist arrived at the scene, finally convincing him to give up 

Crime

