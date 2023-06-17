NEWS

Victim identification team establishes telephone hotline

A survivor of Wednesday’s shipwreck looks out from a bus that will transfer him to Athens with other migrants and refugees at the port of Kalamata, June 16, 2023. [InTime News via AP/John Liakos]

A Migration Ministry team established to assist in the effort to identify the victims of Wednesday’s shipwreck will begin taking calls on Saturday.

The Disaster Victims Identification Team telephone center, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, will be able to deal with calls in English, Arabic, Pashto and Urdu.

The team, which is based in the Keranis building on Athens’ Thivon Avenue, will also be able to accept DNA samples from people who believe that their relatives may have died in the sinking.

The team can be contacted on +30-213-1386-000 and at [email protected]. [AMNA]

