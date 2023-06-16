No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece

The search for missing people following the sinking of a migrant vessel off the southern coast of Greece on Wednesday continued for a second day Friday in the wider area where the fishing vessel with hundreds on board capsized and sank.

The search mission did not yield results even though hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.

Media reports stated there were 400-750 migrants, including 100 children, on board. So far 104 people have been saved, while 78 bodies have been found.

The forces operating included a navy frigate, six ferryboats and an air force helicopter. The Joint Chiefs of Defense released new footage from the helicopter of the search area.