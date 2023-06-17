NEWS

Man arrested on Kos in missing woman case

Authorities on the Dodecanese island of Kos have arrested a man on suspicion of the abduction of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubińska, a Polish citizen who has been missing since Monday.

The 32-year-old suspect is from Bangladesh.

A search involving police, firefighters, civil protection, the island’s rescue team and a sniffer dog are continuing the search for Rubińska, who is originally from Wroclaw.

The search is focused on the Tigaki-Marmari area, where the young woman worked in a hotel.

The woman was reported missing by her partner on Tuesday. He told police she had contacted him on Monday night to tell him she was drunk and a little later she sent him the exact location of where she was in order to pick her up.

When he went to the specific location, he found no one and her cell phone was switched off. That is when he filed a missing person report.

Crime

