Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking

The same human trafficking ring responsible for Wednesday’s shipwreck off Pylos in southern Greece had ferried people from Libya to Italy 18 times in two months, according to reports.

Europol’s assistance has already been sought to dismantle the ring.

Moreover, some of the nine Egyptians arrested on suspicion of human trafficking are alleged to have played a leading role in the ring. Coast guard officials say one of the suspects was described as the “right-hand man” of the boat’s captain. The other defendants reportedly include a man described as a mechanic, who helped repair the vessel’s damaged engine.

The same sources say at least one of the suspects intimidated passengers who opposed continuing the journey to Italy.

All nine will appear before a magistrate in Kalamata on Monday, charged with forming a criminal organization, causing a shipwreck, and involvement in trafficking, among others.