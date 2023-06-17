NEWS

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking
[InTime News]

The same human trafficking ring responsible for Wednesday’s shipwreck off Pylos in southern Greece had ferried people from Libya to Italy 18 times in two months, according to reports.

Europol’s assistance has already been sought to dismantle the ring.

Moreover, some of the nine Egyptians arrested on suspicion of human trafficking are alleged to have played a leading role in the ring. Coast guard officials say one of the suspects was described as the “right-hand man” of the boat’s captain. The other defendants reportedly include a man described as a mechanic, who helped repair the vessel’s damaged engine.

The same sources say at least one of the suspects intimidated passengers who opposed continuing the journey to Italy.

All nine will appear before a magistrate in Kalamata on Monday, charged with forming a criminal organization, causing a shipwreck, and involvement in trafficking, among others.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 
NEWS

Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 

Nine survivors arrested following migrant ship sinking
NEWS

Nine survivors arrested following migrant ship sinking

Two arrested in northern Greece for migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two arrested in northern Greece for migrant trafficking

Human trafficking gang dismantled on Kos
NEWS

Human trafficking gang dismantled on Kos

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges
NEWS

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges

Border guards found to be on the take
NEWS

Border guards found to be on the take