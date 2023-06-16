Compliance by Nammos, maneuvers for Principote on Mykonos

The Nammos seaside restaurant on the island of Mykonos began demolitions of illegal structures on its premises. Other beach bars are following suit.

The case of the Nammos beach restaurant on the island of Mykonos is heading toward closure after the Syros Town Planning Authority certified the company’s compliance with the Environment Ministry’s request that the illegal structures it had erected be demolished.

This has paved the way for the reopening of the sealed-off site.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the application by the Principote club to have its own sealing order lifted was heard in Syros, but a decision in this case is considered far more complicated.

Meanwhile, checks on Mykonos for illegal structures are ongoing, and on Thursday 10 arrests were made for the illegal expansion of a taverna in the area of Agios Stefanos.

At the moment there are five findings pending from the environmental inspectors regarding businesses on the island, including the rest of Nammos.