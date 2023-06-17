Irish fans complain of ‘shambolic’ organization at Greek game

Irish fans attending the Euro 2024 qualifying game against Greece at the OPAP Arena in Athens on Friday have taken to social media to complain about the “shambolic and dangerous” organization at the match after they were stranded outside the stadium after kick-off after an apparent issue with the turnstile gates.

Once they got into the stadium, some fans said they found themselves in an overcrowded section and had to climb a glass barrier to reach the section where their allocated seats were.

One fan, Trevor Gordon, said he had “never seen anything so shambolic and dangerous” in years of attending international matches.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said it was “aware of issues facing fans entering the stadium.”

“The FAI engaged with [Hellenic Football Federation] before the match and action was taken to address the issues,” it said, in a statement posted to Twitter.

“The FAI is reviewing those issues with the Greek federation and UEFA.”

Greece maintained its hopes of making the top two of its Euro 2024 qualifying group with its 2-1 home win.

