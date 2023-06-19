NEWS

Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center going fully digital

[Intime News]

The Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center in southern Athens is on the brink of becoming the first fully digitized hospital in Greece and among the first in Europe, while also moving to the next stage with the latest generation of imaging systems and artificial intelligence. 

“The digitalization starts with the installation of the most sophisticated imaging systems, the processing of the results of these systems with the help of artificial intelligence so that the doctor can facilitate the diagnosis, and the installation of software by SAP-CERNER, which is a hospital management system,” the president of the Onassis Foundation, Antonis S. Papadimitriou, told Kathimerini, noting that a Transplant Center will also be ready by the end of 2024.

“It will meet the needs of the country and beyond in heart, lung, liver, pancreas and kidney transplants, to the extent, of course, that these are not covered by existing programs,” he stressed.

Health

