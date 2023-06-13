Seven children test positive for strep A infection

Seven children from the same northern city as a boy who died after contracting strep A have tested positive for the infection, according to the president of the public hospital staff union POEDIN.

A prosecutor has already ordered an inquiry into the death of the 7-year-old boy from Naoussa, which occurred in a Thessaloniki hospital.

According to public hospital doctors union OENGE, three of the new cases are from the environment of the deceased seven-year-old.

Petros Ketikidis, a member of the POEDIN executive committee, told state-run broadcaster ERT that the dead boy’s 9-year-old cousin is among the seven new cases.

He is being treated at Gennimatas Hospital in Thessaloniki, where his condition is reported as good.

All contacts of the dead child and the new cases are being tested in accordance with protocols.