Body of missing Polish woman found on Kos

A 27-year-old Polish woman who had disappeared on the island of Kos Monday was found dead Sunday, police say.

The location where the body of Anastazja Rubinska was found, near the village of Tigaki, is about a kilometer away from the house where a 32-year-old suspect, of Bangladeshi origin, lives.

The body was covered with branches and was partly stuffed into a black bag, police told kathimerini.gr.

Rubinska was working in a hotel on the island. The suspect was arrested Saturday.