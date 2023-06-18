NEWS

Body of missing Polish woman found on Kos

Body of missing Polish woman found on Kos
[Facebook]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

A 27-year-old Polish woman who had disappeared on the island of Kos Monday was found dead Sunday, police say.

The location where the body of Anastazja Rubinska was found, near the village of Tigaki, is about a kilometer away from the house where a 32-year-old suspect, of Bangladeshi origin, lives.

The body was covered with branches and was partly stuffed into a black bag, police told kathimerini.gr.

Rubinska was working in a hotel on the island. The suspect was arrested Saturday.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday
NEWS

Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday

Blackmail suspects remanded
NEWS

Blackmail suspects remanded

Man arrested on Kos in missing woman case
NEWS

Man arrested on Kos in missing woman case

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking

Suspects in riot during migrant wreck protest arrested
NEWS

Suspects in riot during migrant wreck protest arrested

Cleric found guilty of lewd act against 13-year-old girl
NEWS

Cleric found guilty of lewd act against 13-year-old girl