Two people arrested in Mykonos, Paros for illegal loungers, umbrellas

Police on Sunday arrested two people on the islands of Mykonos and Paros for illegally installing loungers and umbrellas on the beach.

Officers handcuffed a 42-year-old man in Mykonos who had placed 77 sets of umbrella seats and five wooden gazebos in front of a well-known hotel on the popular beach of Kalafatis.

In Paros, police detained a 41-year-old woman, described as a temporary manager of a beachfront business, for placing 51 umbrellas and 102 loungers on the beach of Parasporos, without having a permit. The business had also illegally installed speakers outdoors.

The latest arrests come as Greek authorities attempt to crack down on the multitude of businesses that have encroached on public beaches, particularly in touristic areas.