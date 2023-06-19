NEWS

Two people arrested in Mykonos, Paros for illegal loungers, umbrellas

Two people arrested in Mykonos, Paros for illegal loungers, umbrellas
[Intime News]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

Police on Sunday arrested two people on the islands of Mykonos and Paros for illegally installing loungers and umbrellas on the beach.

Officers handcuffed a 42-year-old man in Mykonos who had placed 77 sets of umbrella seats and five wooden gazebos in front of a well-known hotel on the popular beach of Kalafatis.

In Paros, police detained a 41-year-old woman, described as a temporary manager of a beachfront business, for placing 51 umbrellas and 102 loungers on the beach of Parasporos, without having a permit. The business had also illegally installed speakers outdoors.

The latest arrests come as Greek authorities attempt to crack down on the multitude of businesses that have encroached on public beaches, particularly in touristic areas. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teachers, parents despair at rise of juvenile violence
NEWS

Teachers, parents despair at rise of juvenile violence

Body of missing Polish woman found on Kos
NEWS

Body of missing Polish woman found on Kos

Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday
NEWS

Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday

Blackmail suspects remanded
NEWS

Blackmail suspects remanded

Man arrested on Kos in missing woman case
NEWS

Man arrested on Kos in missing woman case

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking