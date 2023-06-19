NEWS

Man suspected of murdering woman on Kos to testify on Wednesday

File photo.

A 32-year-old man suspected of the murder of a young woman working on the island of Kos was granted an extension and will testify on Wednesday.

The man, who has so far been charged with kidnapping, is the main murder suspect and will be detained until he testifies.

The young woman failed to show up to an appointment with her boyfriend on June 12 and he subsequently reported her as missing. Her naked body was found on the afternoon of June 18 (Sunday) in a grassy area by the Greek rescue team and was transported to Rhodes for an autopsy.

Her mother, who hired independent investigators to find her, and her boyfriend were present at the Kos court where the man was given the extension to testify. [AMNA]

Crime

